Rx for LNG carrier efficiency: Peapods, apples and hybrid drive

JULY 3, 2018 — The world's first "Sayaringo STaGE" next generation LNG carrier, the ABS-classed Diamond Gas Orchid, has been delivered to Diamond LNG Shipping, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). The 165,000 cu.m. next generation carrier will soon be transporting U.S. LNG for the Cameron LNG project

Ordered by Diamond LNG Shipping through MI LNG Company, Ltd., constructed by Nagasaki-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Structure Co., Ltd. and delivered by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., the innovative carrier introduces significant improvements in both LNG-carrying capacity and fuel performance by incorporating a more efficient hull structure and an innovative hybrid propulsion system.

Beneath the streamlined "pea pod" cover, are apple-shaped cargo tanks, whose upper semi-spheres are larger than the lower semi-spheres. The name "Sayaringo" is derived from the Japanese words "saya" (pea) and "ringo" (apple) and the arrangement reduces ship weight and air resistance while increasing LNG-carrying capacity

The ship is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system named STaGE (Steam Turbine and Gas Engines), combining a steam turbine and engines fired by gas. Efficient use of the engines' waste heat in the steam turbine results in substantial improvement in plant efficiency, enabling high-efficiency navigation throughout a full range of speeds.

"As a global leader in LNG, ABS is proud to support continued innovation in the sector and help advance another industry first," said ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer, Jamie Smith. "With newly designed cargo tanks and a hybrid propulsion, this next generation carrier can carry more LNG and minimize fuel costs."

"The Diamond Gas Orchid features the latest in marine innovation with its optimized transport capacity, fuel efficiency and environmental performance," said ABS Vice President for Japan, Akira Akiyama. "Working closely with all of the stakeholders throughout the project, we were able to help Diamond LNG Shipping demonstrate the viability of the concept and develop a highly efficient and innovative vessel."