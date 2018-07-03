BMT launches new hybrid ferry design

JULY 3, 2018 — BMT has launched a new hybrid ferry design that could pave the way for a cleaner, more cost-efficient energy option for ferry operators. At 31 m, the 149-passenger Eco Ferry has a top speed of 20 knots and has an intelligent hybrid system delivering smooth, silent and vibration-free power.

"Greener ferry systems have to be the future and we're extremely excited to be launching this new hybrid design," says BMT Managing DirectorJohn Bonafoux. "In our recent case study of an example river commute in New York, the Eco Ferry engines are completely off for 63% of the time. That's a huge saving on fuel consumption and emissions, not to mention engine hours and maintenance."

BMT has a long history of designing highly efficient catamaran hulls, with ferries operating in locations that includs New York, Washington, London and Amsterdam, With recent hybrid experience gained in several superyacht projects, BMT has combined this expertise with its proficiency in hull form design to produce the new ferry offering.

Working in collaboration with BAE Systems, the Eco Ferry uses the Hybrid-Drive= system. When the upper end of power is needed, the diesel engines are there to support, keeping the batteries topped up at the same time – all of this happening seamlessly and automatically. The vessel's 160kWh ESS (energy storage system) can also be further charged whilst alongside and by a solar array on the vessel roof.

Bonafoux says: "It's an all-round, nicer experience for passengers. The Eco-ferry glides in and out of dock silently and smoke free, completely under electric power. No longer will there be noise and diesel fumes at the dock as passengers embark and disembark."