Vard to build third expedition cruise vessel for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

JULY 3, 2018 — Germany's Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has ordered a third Hanseatic series expedition cruise vessel from Vard. It is scheduled for second quarter 2021 delivery from Vard's Langsten shipyard in Norway. Its hull will be built at Vard Tulcea, Romania.

Developed by Vard in close cooperation with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, the 16,000 gt Hanseatic series vessels measure about 139 m long by 22 m wide, With seven passenger decks, they have accommodations for 230 passengers in 120 cabins and suites,

The vessels are specially designed for cruises in polar regions in the Arctic and Antarctica, as well as operations in warm water destinations such as the Amazon.of facilities. The Hanseatic series features a water sports marina and modern spa and fitness areas.

Mr. Roy Reite, CEO and Executive Director of Vard, commented: “It is encouraging to see returning customers such as Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, which bears testament to the quality of our vessels and services. We currently have two vessels under construction to be delivered to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in 2019, and it is our honour to be awarded with this latest contract for their new luxury expedition cruise vessel.”