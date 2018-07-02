Ingalls awarded a further $27.4 million for USS Fitzgerald repairs

The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) arrived at the port of Pascagoula, Miss., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 aboard the heavy lift transport vessel MV Transshelf

JULY 2, 2018 — Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, MS, is being awarded a $27,469,298 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to a previously awarded contract for the execution of USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) emergent repairs and restoration.

This award provide for additional collision repairs as well as maintenance and modernization of the guided missile destroyer.

The vessel suffered extensive damage on the starboard side above and below the waterline in its June 17, 2017 collision with a Philippine-flagged containership in which seven sailors lost their lives.

Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by January 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $20,621,275 will be obligated at time of award, and $19,981,782 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.