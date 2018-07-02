Danish ferry operator firms up contract for high speed hybrid

JULY 2, 2018 — Denmark's Hvide Sande Shipyard, Steel & Service and ÆrøXpressen A/S have firmed up a contract for a high speed hybrid car and passenger ferry for operation between Rudkøbing and Marstal.

The monohull ferry will accommodate some 200 passengers and 30 cars. The shibuilder has begun to prepare the final production drawings and delivery is expected in fall 2019.

The financing of the ferry and associated land-based facilities has mainly been secured via loans through Denmark's Green Investment Fund and Ringkjoebing Landbobank, and by issuing more than 1,250 smaller denomination shares to investors both at home and abroad.