New Mariotti Damen partnership gets two-ship LOI from Seabourn

JULY 2, 2018 — Italian shipbuilder T. Mariott and Damen Shipyards Group have created a new partnership to build cruise vessels that has already received a letter of intent from Seabourn Cruise Line covering the construction of two ultra-luxury expedition vessels.

According to Seabourn, the new ships will be a brand new innovative design, created specifically for the ultra-luxury expedition traveler.

The first delivery is expected in June 2021 and the second ship is anticipated in May 2022.

The 170 meter, 23,000 gross ton vessels will each feature 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites, which will be home for up to 264 guests.

The new shipbuilding partnership will operate under a new common brand, Mariotti Damen Cruise.

T. Mariotti Managing Director Marco Ghiglione said, "We are very pleased to work together with Damen on the construction of newbuild cruise vessels as both Mariotti and Damen share a common vision of the future of the cruise industry. This long-term partnership will offer our current and prospective clients access to a comprehensive suite of shipbuilding services and capabilities in terms of high quality, sustainable vessels demanded by the cruise industry of tomorrow."

Damen Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing Cruise Andrea Trevisan said, "We are very honored by this collaboration. The combination of T. Mariotti luxury cruise shipbuilding's experience of long standing with the high-class facilities of Damen Shipyards Group represents a unique synergy in the cruise industry. Our partnership brings together two proud family businesses, both of which enjoy a reputation for shipbuilding excellence."