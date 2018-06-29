



Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement for pre-funding of a non-exclusive, multi-client 3D CSEM acquisition in the Norwegian North Sea. The pre-funding amounts to approximately USD 1.5 million.

The Company expects to complete the survey in the third quarter of 2018.

Contact

Hege Veiseth, CFO, +47 992 16 743



About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.



EMGS operates on a worldwide basis with offices in Trondheim, Oslo, Houston, Villahermosa, Rio de Janeiro and Kuala Lumpur.



Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/06/29/1531850/0/en/EMGS-Pre-funding-for-multi-client-survey-in-the-Norwegian-North-Sea.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646628