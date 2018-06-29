Korean Register CEO takes over as IACS Chairman

JUNE 29, 2018 — Jeong-kie Lee, Chairman and CEO of the Korean Register, will succeed DNV GL-Maritime CEO Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen as Chairman of IACS (the International Association of Classification Societies) on July 1.

"I am honored to be taking on the Chairmanship of IACS at a pivotal time in the Association’s development," said Mr. Lee, speaking at last week's 77th session of the IACS Council (C77). "In a rapidly evolving maritime world where automation and digitalization have become the key driving forces behind innovation, IACS’ role remains crucial and we will continue to provide expert technical advice and guidance to the international shipping community, while maintaining our primary function of promoting the safety of life at sea and the protection of property and the environment."

Discussions at the council session focused on recent developments in digitalization, cyber safety and autonomy and on upcoming regulations, such as the 2020 Global Sulfur Cap and IMO greenhouse gas emission reduction strategy.

The IACS Council has set down its position on these issues and says these will be clearly set down in a series of forthcoming position papers that will be published over the course of the next few months and which, it says, "will provide clarity to the maritime industry as to IACS’ stance on these matters."

The IACS Council also agreed that it will bring the experience of the IACS Members related to EEDI implementation to IMO by a submission describing the technical consequences of EEDI.

On cyber safety the IACS Council also confirmed the schedule and commitment to deliver twelve recommendations by the end of the year. These recommendations are intended to facilitate the delivery of cyber resilient ships and the maintenance of that status throughout their operational life. Once published, IACS will focus on obtaining industry feedback and experience with a view to their ongoing development and evolution.



Jeong-kie Lee