Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Announces Distribution of $0.40 per Share for Q2 2018

HOUSTON, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company (the “Company”) (NYSE:KED) announced today its quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share for the quarter ended May 31, 2018. The distribution will be payable on July 13, 2018 to common stockholders of record on July 9, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of July 6, 2018.



The Company estimates that 100% of this distribution will be treated as a return of capital for tax purposes. This estimate is based on the Company’s anticipated earnings and profits for fiscal 2018 and its accumulated earnings and profits as of November 30, 2017. The Company’s estimate does not include a projection of gains and losses on the sale of securities for the remainder of fiscal 2018. The final determination of the tax character of the distribution will be made in early 2019 when the Company can determine its actual earnings and profits for the full year (including gains and losses on sales of securities during fiscal 2018) and may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily through equity and debt investments. The Company will seek to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets together with the proceeds of any borrowings (its "total assets") in securities of companies that derive the majority of their revenue from activities in the energy industry, including: (a) Midstream Energy Companies, which are businesses that operate assets used to gather, transport, process, treat, terminal and store natural gas, natural gas liquids, propane, crude oil or refined petroleum products; (b) Upstream Energy Companies, which are businesses engaged in the exploration, extraction and production of natural resources, including natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, from onshore and offshore geological reservoirs; and (c) Other Energy Companies, which are businesses engaged in owning, leasing, managing, producing, processing and sale of coal and coal reserves; the marine transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, as well as other energy-related natural resources using tank vessels and bulk carriers; and refining, marketing and distributing refined energy products, such as motor gasoline and propane to retail customers and industrialend-users.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from the Company's historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; commodity pricing risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; non-diversification risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company's investment objectives will be attained.

