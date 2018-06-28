ABS in JDP with LNG bunkering start-up with global ambitions

JUNE 28, 2018 — ABS has signed a Joint Development Program (JDP) to provide technical support to Probunkers, an Athens based start-up, as it embark on designing a fleet of specialist LNG bunker vessels for key ports around the world.

Initially, Probunkers aims to build, own and operate a fleet of LNG supply vessels in seven port: Houston; Rotterdam (or, alternatively, Antwerp); Gibraltar; Singapore; Hong Kong; Busan and Fujairah.

"With its low sulfur emissions, LNG is an attractive proposition for shipowners and operators responding to the 2020 Sulfur Cap. However, lack of bunkering infrastructure has been one of the key constraints on its adoption. ABS is proud to play a part in addressing that issue with Probunkers," said ABS Vice President for Global Business Development, Peter Fitzpatrick. "As a global leader in LNG, ABS has a wealth of expertise to help probunkers meet the technical and operational challenges that a project of this scale and ambition will need to overcome."

Alexander Prokopakis, Probunkers Chief Executive, said: "Our vision is to become the premier global bunker supplier of LNG. Our collaboration with ABS will play a key role in realizing our ambition to build a reliable global-scale bunkering network that will support the future of Sustainable Shipping and Green Energy."

ABS will work with Probunkers to provide regulatory compliance guidance for the fleet as well as define applicable rules and standards. ABS will also identify technical and operational challenges and advise on technological solutions in a range of areas including, but not limited to, capacity, dimensions of the vessels in relation to port restrictions, required power and speed, propulsion and maneuvering systems. Another significant element of the JDP is a zuitability analysis of available technologies for cargo containment, LNG handling & transfer systems and boil-off handling systems.