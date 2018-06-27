Viking Supply sells three PSV's, takes $12 million hit

JUNE 27, 2018 — Viking Supply Ships A/S, a wholly owned subsidiary of Viking Supply Ships AB, has today entered an agreement to sell three medium sized PSV’s, namely Freyja Viking (built 2007), Nanna Viking (built 2006), and Sol Viking (built 2006).

Freyja Viking and Sol Viking have been in cold lay-up since March 2016, while Nanna Viking has been in cold lay-up since September 2015.

The company notes that the North Sea market is still very weak and says that 6he vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed new owner in July after reactivation for sellers account.

The sale is estimated to result in a book loss of $12 million.

For those eager to put two and two together, these do not appear to be the ships that Canadian shipbuilder Davie is set to acquire for conversion to icebreakers (see earlier story),

Those ships have been identified as AHTS's.These three are PSV's.