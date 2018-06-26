PHOTO RELEASE: Huntington Ingalls Industries Appoints Sharon Brady Chief Operating Officer for SN3

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) (NYSE:HII) has appointed Sharon Brady chief operating officer of SN3, part of Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Technical Solutions division, effective June 4.



In this new position, she plays a leading role in supporting SN3’s current portfolio and developing strategies for growth.

“Sharon brings a wealth of finance, contracts, human capital development, information technology and business management expertise,” said Michael S. Smith, president, SN3. “She has a keen understanding of the SN3 culture and will ensure we expand the business, create opportunities for our people to grow and ensure our customer’s needs are met.”

Brady has been with SN3 since 2001, serving in various corporate and government contract positions. She most recently served as director of business services for the Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL), where she was responsible for laboratory finance, contracts, procurement, project controls, asset management, procedures and training. SN3 is part of the management team at SRNL.

Brady has more than 35 years of management and executive experience in financial and business management; electronic data information systems; audit trails; FAS, CAS and DCAA compliance; project cost control and earned value analysis; contract administration; institutional cost reporting; and technology transfer for both government and private sectors. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, both in business administration, from the University of Pittsburgh.

A photo of Brady is available at: http://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file?fid=5b324b102cfac2487ee1e888.

SN3 manages complex projects that are crucial to national security, the advancement of science and technology, and protecting the environment. Part of HII’s Technical Solutions division, SN3 provides a full range of services in support of management and operating, and cleanup contracts for the Department of Energy.

About Technical Solutions

HII Technical Solutions is a professional services business providing solutions to a variety of government and commercial customers worldwide. The division was formed in December 2016 when HII acquired Camber Corp. and combined it with HII’s existing services subsidiaries, including AMSEC, Continental Maritime of San Diego, Newport News Industrial, SN3, Undersea Solutions Group and UniversalPegasus International. Technical Solutions provides fleet maintenance and modernization, unmanned solutions and rapid prototyping, agile software development and network engineering, training systems, logistics support, nuclear engineering and fabrication, and oil and gas engineering. Technical Solutions employs more than 5,000 people working in 35 states and 11 countries, with mobile “fly-away” teams that support emergent situations around the globe.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 39,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

