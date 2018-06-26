MAN D&T rebrands as MAN Energy Solutions

Dr Uwe Lauber, Chairman of the Board at MAN Energy Solutions, unveil's the company's new name at its Augsburg,Germany, headquarters

JUNE 26, 2018 — MAN Diesel & Turbo has become MAN Energy Solutions. It says the name change "represents a new vision, as reflected by a new, corporate design" and that the new branding "embodies a strategic and technological transformation."

That transformation began back in 2017 with the company implementing its new strategy for the future: to expand its business with sustainable technologies and solutions such that they become its main source of revenue by 2030.

This strategic realignment is supported by the expansion of MAN Energy Solutions’ product range to include hybrid, storage and digital service technologies.

Dr Uwe Lauber, Chairman of the Board at MAN Energy Solutions, said: "System technologies that help our customers to increase the efficiency of their plants and reduce emissions are already a significant part of our business, and also lead the way to a carbon-neutral future. We will resolutely continue on this path of growth and increasingly become a supplier of complete solutions."

With the rebranding, the company is also taking a stand for the Paris Climate Agreement and the global pursuit of a carbon-neutral economy.

"For the first time ever, the international community has set a climate target. We want to play our part in helping to achieve it," said Lauber. "With our products and services, our activities have a significant impact on the global economy. In shipping, for example, we move more than half of the global stream of goods, while energy generation and industrial production also assume key roles on the path to fulfilling the Paris Agreement."

MAN Energy Solutions sees great potential in Power-to-Gas technology, which allows energy generated from renewable sources to be converted into synthetic fuels, such as natural gas.

"Using Power-to-Gas technology," said Lauber, "we can produce a number of completely carbon-neutral, synthetic gases that can drastically reduce the CO2 impact of logistics and energy generation when used as fuel."

MAN Energy Solutions' vision also sees electrical energy in the future generated either from renewable sources or by decentralized, flexible power plants that will increasingly be powered by such carbon-neutral fuels.

"In addition, there will be storage solutions in a range of sizes. In this way, we will build the intelligent energy system of the future."

In relation to this, and together with ABB, MAN Energy Solutions recently introduced ETES (Electrothermal Energy Storage), an innovative storage solution that can supply entire neighbourhoods with electricity, heating and cooling. "ETES is the only system in existence that allows us to use, store and redistribute these resources all at the same time," said Lauber.

In shipping, MAN Energy Solutions has publicly spoken out in favour of a ‘maritime energy transformation’ for some time now, which draws on the increased use of low-emission gas as fuel. "The path to decarbonizing the maritime economy starts with fuel decarbonization, especially in container shipping," said Lauber,

The company also offers a number of alternative drive technologies, including hybrid drives, in order to further reduce the share of heavy-fuel engines in shipping traffic, among other applications.

The great importance of energy and its handling is inherent in all customer segments that MAN Energy Solutions targets. "Whether we are talking about a marine-drive system, smart energy networks or efficient industrial-process solutions – converting energy into concrete economic and social benefits lies at the core of our business," said Lauber. "By rebranding as MAN Energy Solutions, we are taking the next logical step and making that focus clear in our company name as well."

As part of the new branding, MAN Energy Solutions new brand claim is "Future in the making."