Deltamarin to provide concept design for hybrid mega yacht

JUNE 26, 2018 — Turku, Finland, headquartered AVIC Group member Deltamarin has signed a contract with Norwegian Yacht Voyages AS for conceptual design and consultancy services for the M/Y Caroline expedition mega yacht project.

According to Norwegian Yacht Voyages, M/Y Caroline will be both the world's first true hybrid expedition mega-yacht and, at 187.50 m long, the world's largest.

The Polar Class 6 mega yacht will have a hybrid machinery solution consisting of dual fuel generators that can run on both diesel and LNG, energy storage for peak-shaving and several other solutions to minimize emissions. Guest capacity will be approximately 220 persons in 110 suites and penthouses, with ultra-luxury public spaces. The yacht will operate worldwide giving a unique onboard experience with a focus on sustainable sea travel and low environmental impact.

Deltamarin will provide conceptual design together with selected architect partners, covering the development of the technical design and documentation.

"We are very proud to announce our partnership with Norwegian Yacht Voyages to develop this ambitious project, which is to be the greenest mega yacht we have seen to date. Deltamarin has an excellent track record of designing highly energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly passenger vessels, so we are very excited to join this project," says Deltamarin's Sales Manager Jaakko Lappi.