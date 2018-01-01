



Sponsorship & Exhibit Opportunities at Ferries 2018

Corporate/Platinum Sponsor

Technology Spotlight

Gold Sponsor

Silver Sponsor

Bronze Sponsor

Tabletop Exhibitor

Function Sponsorships

Custom Lanyards

Custom M&M's

Contact Us

CORPORATE/PLATINUM SPONSOR—$8750

Your corporate sponsorship gives you a unique chance to present your message directly to all conference attendees, as well as to the subscribers of Marine Log magazine.

Full 20-minute presentation to conference attendees, plus a 10-minute Q&A session with audience members

Three event passes (speaker, exhibitor, plus one delegate)

Half-page ad in the October issue of Marine Log

Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the October issue of Marine Log

Tabletop exhibit - 6'x30" skirted tabletop in the social function area

Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet

Company logo on print and digital promotional materials

Company logo included in conference signage and on splash screen at the event

20% discount off additional registrations

Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

GOLD SPONSOR—$5275

Two attendee passes (delegate, exhibit personnel)

20% discount off additional attendee passes

Half-page ad in the October issue of Marine Log

Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the October issue of Marine Log

Tabletop exhibit - 6'x30" skirted tabletop in the social function area

Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet

Company logo on print and digital promotional materials

Company logo included in conference signage and on splash screen at the event

Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

SILVER SPONSOR—$2625

One delegate pass

Quarter-page ad in the October issue of Marine Log

Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet

Company logo on print and digital promotional materials

Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event

20% discount off additional attendee passes

Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

BRONZE SPONSOR—$1200

Promo piece of your choice included in attendee welcome packet

Company logo on print and digital promotional materials

Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event

20% discount off attendee passes

Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

TECHNOLOGY SPOTLIGHT—$5000

10-minute presentation to conference attendees

5-minute Q&A session with audience members

Two attendee passes (speaker, exhibitor)

20% discount off additional attendee passes

Tabletop exhibit - 6'x30" skirted tabletop in the social function area

Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the October issue of Marine Log

Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet

Company logo on print and digital promotional materials

Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event

Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

TABLETOP EXHIBITOR—$1800

Two full conference registrations

20% discount off additional attendee passes

Company logo on print and digital promotional materials

Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the October issue of Marine Log

Tabletop exhibit - 6'x30" skirted tabletop in the social function area

Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event

Acknowledgment by conference moderator

LANYARD SPONSORSHIP—$1300

Custom lanyard imprinted with your logo distributed to all attendees

Company logo on print and digital promotional materials

Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event

20% discount off attendee passes

Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

CUSTOM M&M's—$1550

Custom m&m's imprinted with your logo distributed to all attendees

Company logo on print and digital promotional materials

Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event

20% discount off attendee passes

Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

FUNCTION SPONSORSHIPS

Sponsoring one of our social functions supports the networking opportunities emphasized at all Marine Log events. Companies have the option of sole sponsorship, or of sharing their chosen function with another organization.

Distribution/display of marketing materials during your chosen function

Signage prominently displayed during your chosen function

Company logo on print and digital promotional materials

Company listing in conference show guide

Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator

Functions available include:

Continental breakfast (two available) - $5,600

Coffee Break (two available) - $3,000

Luncheon (one available) - $9,500

Energy Break (one available) - $4,000

Cocktail Reception (one available) - $9,500

Shared sponsorships and custom options are also available.

CONTACT US