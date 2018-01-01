Sponsorship & Exhibit Opportunities at Ferries 2018
Corporate/Platinum Sponsor
Technology Spotlight
Gold Sponsor
Silver Sponsor
Bronze Sponsor
Tabletop Exhibitor
Function Sponsorships
Custom Lanyards
Custom M&M's
Contact Us
CORPORATE/PLATINUM SPONSOR—$8750
Your corporate sponsorship gives you a unique chance to present your message directly to all conference attendees, as well as to the subscribers of Marine Log magazine.
- Full 20-minute presentation to conference attendees, plus a 10-minute Q&A session with audience members
- Three event passes (speaker, exhibitor, plus one delegate)
- Half-page ad in the October issue of Marine Log
- Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the October issue of Marine Log
- Tabletop exhibit - 6'x30" skirted tabletop in the social function area
- Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company logo included in conference signage and on splash screen at the event
- 20% discount off additional registrations
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
GOLD SPONSOR—$5275
- Two attendee passes (delegate, exhibit personnel)
- 20% discount off additional attendee passes
- Half-page ad in the October issue of Marine Log
- Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the October issue of Marine Log
- Tabletop exhibit - 6'x30" skirted tabletop in the social function area
- Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company logo included in conference signage and on splash screen at the event
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
SILVER SPONSOR—$2625
- One delegate pass
- Quarter-page ad in the October issue of Marine Log
- Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
- 20% discount off additional attendee passes
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
BRONZE SPONSOR—$1200
- Promo piece of your choice included in attendee welcome packet
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
- 20% discount off attendee passes
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
TECHNOLOGY SPOTLIGHT—$5000
- 10-minute presentation to conference attendees
- 5-minute Q&A session with audience members
- Two attendee passes (speaker, exhibitor)
- 20% discount off additional attendee passes
- Tabletop exhibit - 6'x30" skirted tabletop in the social function area
- Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the October issue of Marine Log
- Brochure or flyer insert in delegate welcome packet
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
TABLETOP EXHIBITOR—$1800
- Two full conference registrations
- 20% discount off additional attendee passes
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company listing in show guide and in conference preview in the October issue of Marine Log
- Tabletop exhibit - 6'x30" skirted tabletop in the social function area
- Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
- Acknowledgment by conference moderator
LANYARD SPONSORSHIP—$1300
- Custom lanyard imprinted with your logo distributed to all attendees
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
- 20% discount off attendee passes
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
CUSTOM M&M's—$1550
- Custom m&m's imprinted with your logo distributed to all attendees
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company logo included on signage and on splash screen at the event
- 20% discount off attendee passes
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
FUNCTION SPONSORSHIPS
Sponsoring one of our social functions supports the networking opportunities emphasized at all Marine Log events. Companies have the option of sole sponsorship, or of sharing their chosen function with another organization.
- Distribution/display of marketing materials during your chosen function
- Signage prominently displayed during your chosen function
- Company logo on print and digital promotional materials
- Company listing in conference show guide
- Sponsorship acknowledgment by conference moderator
Functions available include:
- Continental breakfast (two available) - $5,600
- Coffee Break (two available) - $3,000
- Luncheon (one available) - $9,500
- Energy Break (one available) - $4,000
- Cocktail Reception (one available) - $9,500
Shared sponsorships and custom options are also available.
CONTACT US
Michelle M. Zolkos
Conference Director
T: 212.620.7208
[email protected]
John Snyder
Publisher & Editor-in-Chief
T: 212.620.7254
[email protected]