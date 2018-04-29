Vard to build advanced cable layer for Prysmian Group

APRIL 29, 2018 — Fincantieri subsidiary Vard has been awarded a contract by the Milan, Italy, headquartered Prysmian Group for the design and construction of a cable laying vessel for advanced subsea operations. The contract value, including owner supplied special equipment, is approximately EUR 170 million (about $206.5 million).

The specialized vessel will feature deep water installation capabilities for depths of more than 2,000 meters and a high cable loading capacity in large cable rotating platforms.

The cable layer will perform complex installation operations, supported by a variety of burial systems, including heavy duty plows, and state-of-the-art positioning and seakeeping systems, coupled with a reduced environmental footprint.

With a length of 172 meters, and a beam of 34 meters, the vessel will be able to accommodate a crew of 120 persons.

Mr. Roy Reite, CEO and Executive Director of Vard, commented: "It is an honor to welcome Prysmian Group to Vard. Our broad experience in the design and construction of several cable layers and other specialized vessels over the years, combined with Prysmian's know-how and established experience in advanced submarine cable operations, have been of high value in the development process. We look forward to building this cutting-edge cable layer in close cooperation with our new customer."

Vard and Prysmian are currently completing the vessel's design and construction is set to start by end 2018. The hull will be built at Vard's Tulcea shipyard in Romania and the vessel is scheduled for delivery from Vard's Brattvaag shipyard in Norway, in fourth quarter 2020. Several of the Group's specialized subsidiaries are also involved in the project through deliveries of equipment and solutions.

Mr. Massimo Battaini, Prysmian Group SVP Business Energy Project, commented: "This new strategic asset will consolidate Prysmian Group's leadership in the submarine cable industry, by bolstering turnkey approach, under which we deliver end-to-end EPCI projects, from engineering, manufacturing and installation to full monitoring and diagnostic services.