Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/27/1489200/0/en/Potash-Ridge-Signs-Offtake-MOU-With-GSFC-Agro-Tech-Limited.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646628
Potash Ridge Signs Offtake MOU With GSFC Agro Tech Limited
<![CDATA[TORONTO, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potash Ridge Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:PRK) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with GSFC Agro Tech Ltd. (GATL) for supply of 50000 MTPA SOP off take from its Blawn Mountain SOP project in Utah.]]>
