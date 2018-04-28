Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/28/1489454/0/en/First-Bauxite-Corporation-Announces-Filing-of-Year-End-Financial-Statements-and-MD-A.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646628
First Bauxite Corporation Announces Filing of Year-End Financial Statements and MD&A
<![CDATA[TORONTO, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bauxite Corporation (“First Bauxite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited year-end financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017. Both are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.firstbauxite.com.]]>
