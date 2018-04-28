Aluma Marine adds to marketing team

APRIL 28, 2018 — Aluma Marine, LLC, Harvey, LA, has appointed Malcolm Wisch of Long Island, NY as Director of Sales and Marketing. Wisch was previously associated with SeaArk Marine, Inc. for twenty years and was instrumental in that company's growth, especially in the Northeastern U.S. In his new role with Aluma, he will be responsible for all sales and marketing activities and the implementation of programs designed to continue building the Aluma brand and expanding Aluma in the marketplace.

In making this appointment, Darren Bolotte, President of Aluma, said, "We are excited to have Malcolm aboard and know that his vast experience in the military, government and commercial boat markets is sure to have a positive impact on our company's business model for corporate growth and product expansion going forward."

Wisch has a B.S. Degree in Marketing and Advertising, holds a U.S.C.G. license and is a member of the Propeller Club of the Ports of New York and New Jersey.

Additionally, Bolotte announced the appointment of Sherry Wisch as Marketing Manager. She will be responsible for promoting Aluma's profile and image through print and digital advertising, website development, collateral material, trade show exhibits and customers relations.

Aluma designs and builds rugged, heavy-duty vessels for government, military and commercial use with special emphasis on performance, crew safety and comfort, and operational objectives.