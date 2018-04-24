Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/24/1486451/0/en/PHOTO-RELEASE-Huntington-Ingalls-Industries-Newport-News-Shipbuilding-Division-Breaks-Ground-on-16th-Habitat-for-Humanity-House.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity House
<![CDATA[NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division hosted a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday for the 16th home it will build in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg.]]>
