Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/25/1486791/0/en/Orkla-delivers-improvement-in-a-challenging-quarter.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003
Orkla delivers improvement in a challenging quarter
<![CDATA[Orkla's Branded Consumer Goods business achieved a turnover of NOK 9.5 billion in the first quarter of 2018. Turnover growth was 7.5%, while organic growth was 0.1%.]]>
