PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding
<![CDATA[PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced today that Eric Crooker has been promoted to vice president of contracts and pricing, effective immediately.]]>
