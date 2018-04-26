Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/26/1488536/0/en/Seaspan-Shipyards-Celebrates-Handover-of-HMNZS-Te-Kaha.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003
Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha
<![CDATA[VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Seaspan’s Victoria Shipyards (VSL) celebrated the handover of Her Majesty’s New Zealand Ship (HMNZS) Te Kaha at a ceremony in Victoria, BC.]]>
