http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/26/1487956/0/en/Iridium-Announces-First-Quarter-2018-Results-Company-Affirms-2018-and-Long-Range-Outlook.html
Iridium Announces First-Quarter 2018 Results; Company Affirms 2018 and Long-Range Outlook
<![CDATA[MCLEAN, Va., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq:IRDM) (“Iridium”) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2018 and affirmed its full-year 2018 and long-range outlook. Net income was $11.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $37.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017. This decrease in net income was primarily the result of a $25.0 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense compared to the year-ago period and the recognition of a $14.2 million gain in the prior year period triggered by the Company’s insourcing transaction with Boeing. Operational EBITDA (“OEBITDA”)(1) for the first quarter was $68.5 million, as compared to $64.3 million for the prior-year period, representing a year-over-year increase of 6% and an OEBITDA margin(1) of 57%. OEBITDA benefitted from higher equipment sales and continued growth in the Company’s Internet of Things (“IoT”) data business.]]>
