Navy takes HM&E delivery of DDG 1001

APRIL 25, 2018 — The U.S. Navy yesterday accepted Hull, Mechanical and Electrical (HM&E) delivery of the future USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) from shipbuilder General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW).

DDG 1000 class ships are delivered through a two-phase approach in which combat systems are installed and activated subsequent to HM&E delivery.

Following yesterday's HM&E delivery, DDG 1001 will transit to its homeport in San Diego, California, for commissioning in January 2019 and to begin combat systems activation, testing and trials.

HM&E acceptance of DDG 1001 followed extensive tests, trials and demonstrations of the ship's systems including the boat handling, anchor and mooring systems as well as major demonstrations of the damage control, ballasting, navigation and communications systems.

"Delivery of DDG 1001 marks the culmination of years of dedication and hard work from our Navy and industry team," said Capt. Kevin Smith, DDG 1000 program manager at the Navy's Program Executive Office, Ships. "We have incorporated many lessons learned from DDG 1000 and are proud of the end result. DDG 1001 will be a tremendous asset to the Navy."

The 610 foot, wave-piercing tumblehome ship design provides a wide array of advances. The shape of the superstructure and the arrangement of its antennas significantly reduce radar cross section, making the ship less visible to enemy radars.

Like the first ship of the class, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), DDG 1001 employs an innovative and highly survivable Integrated Power System (IPS), distributing 1,000 volts of direct current across the ship. The IPS' unique architectural capabilities include the ability to allocate all 78 megawatts of installed power to propulsion, ship's service, and combat system loads from the same gas turbine prime movers based on operational requirements.



DDG 1001 is the second ship of the Zumwalt class. The third and final ship of the class, the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002), is currently in construction at BIW's shipyard along with Arleigh Burke class destroyers Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) and John Basilone (DDG 122).