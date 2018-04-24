Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/24/1486742/0/en/Suncor-Energy-to-release-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-and-hold-Annual-General-Meeting-of-shareholders.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646628
Suncor Energy to release first quarter 2018 financial results and hold Annual General Meeting of shareholders
<![CDATA[CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor will release its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).]]>
