Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/24/1486674/0/en/Norwegian-Cruise-Line-Holdings-Appoints-Pamela-Thomas-Graham-to-Its-Board-of-Directors.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors
<![CDATA[MIAMI, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., "Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings," "Norwegian" or the "Company") today announced that it has expanded its Board of Directors (the "Board") with the appointment of Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham as a new independent member, effective April 23, 2018.]]>
