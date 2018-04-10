Coast Guard orders long-range interceptor boat

A 35-foot long range interceptor-II transfers personnel to Coast Guard Cutter James, which is serving as a command and control platform in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 25, 2017. The Coast Guard placed a delivery order for one additional boat April 10, 2018

APRIL 23, 2018 — The U.S. Coast Guard has placed a delivery order for one long range interceptor-II (LRI-II) and standard delivery items including training and trailer, worth approximately $1.1 million, with MetalCraft Marine U.S. Inc. of Cape Vincent, NY.

The LRI-II is set to be delivered to Pascagoula, MI, in February 2019. It will be deployed on the eighth national security cutter, Midgett, which is scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of FY 2019.

The 35-foot LRI-II can reach a top speed of 40 knots and aid in search and rescue; law enforcement; ports, waterways and coastal security; and defense readiness missions.

This brings the total of LRI-IIs ordered to 10; seven LRI-IIs have been delivered.