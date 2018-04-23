New Mobil hydraulic oil series meets VGP requirements

APRIL 23, 2018 — ExxonMobil's new Mobil SHC Aware HS (Hydraulic System) Series hydraulic oils are specially formulated to offer excellent protection, even in challenging marine operating environments. The oils meet the U.S. Vessel General Permit (VGP) requirements for Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants, making them ideal for operators in U.S. inland and coastal waters.

The new oils' balanced formulation helps to offer a range of performance benefits, including:

Protection across a wide temperature range

Superior low-temperature start-up

High resistance to oxidation and thermal damage

Excellent shear stability

The Mobil SHC Aware HS Series oils have passed the Eaton-Vickers 35VQ25 pump test and also meet Denison HF-1, HF-2 and HF-6 specifications. The combination of these OEM approvals highlights the hydraulic performance of the lubricants.

"Based on our proprietary Mobil Hydraulic Fluid Durability (MHFD) testing, Mobil SHC Aware HS Series lubricants keep hydraulic systems cleaner for longer," said J.R. Hand, U.S. marine chief engineer at ExxonMobil. "This helps ensure outstanding performance, even under harsh conditions, safeguarding equipment against unscheduled maintenance and associated costs."

Mobil SHC Aware Hydraulic HS lubricants are ideal for use in hydraulic equipment where VGP compliance is required and are suitable for a wide range of marine applications. These include hydraulic winches, ramps, hatches, doors, cranes and pumps and other deck equipment.

The new lubricants will be sold alongside Mobil SHC Aware H Series oils and will initially be offered throughout the United States.