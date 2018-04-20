Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/20/1483534/0/en/Hengtong-High-Voltage-Manufactures-the-World-s-Longest-Length-of-500kV-AC-XLPE-Submarine-Power-Cable-Without-Factory-Joints.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646628
Hengtong High Voltage Manufactures the World’s Longest Length of 500kV AC XLPE Submarine Power Cable Without Factory Joints
<![CDATA[Suzhou, China, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hengtong High Voltage Submarine Cable Co. (known as Hengtong High Voltage), a subcompany of Hengtong Optic-Electric, a leading manufacturer of optical fiber cable and integrated service provider for power-line communications in China, has produced the world’s longest length of 500kV AC XLPE submarine power cable without factory joints. With such a technical breakthrough, Hengtong High Voltage is not just continuing to improve its EHV submarine references but also consolidating its position in the industry.]]>
