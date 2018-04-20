Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/20/1483576/0/en/Prestigious-Marine-Industry-Awards-Presented-at-2nd-Annual-Turning-the-Tide-Awards-Gala-in-St-John-s-NL.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646628
Prestigious Marine Industry Awards Presented at 2nd Annual Turning the Tide Awards Gala in St. John’s, NL
<![CDATA[ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prestigious Turning the Tide Marine Industry Awards were handed out last at the St. John’s Convention Centre in downtown St. John’s. More than 450 guests turned out to celebrate the 2nd Annual Gala event, honouring excellence and leadership in the marine industry.]]>
More in this category: « Shipbuilding program creates career opportunities for African Nova Scotians at Halifax Shipyard PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services »