Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/20/1483587/0/en/Dundee-Energy-Limited-Announces-Sale-of-Assets-of-Dundee-Energy-Limited-Partnership.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646628
Dundee Energy Limited Announces Sale of Assets of Dundee Energy Limited Partnership
<![CDATA[TORONTO, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Energy Limited (“Dundee Energy” or the “Corporation”) today announced that after undertaking a sales process as mandated by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the “Court”), FTI Consulting Canada Inc. (“FTI”) in its capacity as proposal trustee and monitor of Dundee Oil and Gas Limited (“DOGL”) and Dundee Energy Limited Partnership (“DELP”) identified a purchaser for substantially all of DOGL’s and DELP’s assets and property and negotiated an agreement with that purchaser. DOGL and DELP executed the agreement negotiated by FTI. The transaction is subject to approval by the Court.]]>
