A Ship Superintendent is responsible for overseeing day-to-day technical and operational issues pertaining to the assigned vessels. The Ship Superintendent will report to the Fleet Group Manager and is responsible for an estimated $120 million in assets or equivalent program management.

We offer

Maersk Line, Limited offers you an exciting career opportunity in an international, challenging business environment characterized by high pace and diversity with focus on creating valuable relations with our current and new customers. We offer a competitive salary and benefit package, such as health insurance, dental and vision insurance, a 401K savings plan with an employer match, and paid time off. Maersk Line, Limited encourages continuous learning at work, and we offer various development opportunities to our employees.

Key responsibilities

-Act as advocate for company Safety culture and actively support timely attention to any Safety issue and encourage all levels of the vessel management function to enhance further safety awareness. Ensure that safety is a top priority in all vessel operations.

-Responsible for daily ship management of vessels under responsibility.

-Ensure timely and sufficient support to vessels on all operational and technical matters at all times.

-Responsible for internal program coordination of both operations and engineering to ensure contract or charter party compliance and customer satisfaction.

-Responsible for planning and executing maintenance of the vessels regulatory required equipment and respective documentation

-Provide oversight for vessel Masters and Chief Engineers to ensure that voyages are efficiently and safely performed

-Supervise in the evaluation and screening of voyage repairs, service contracts and selection of vendors

-Actively assist in planning and execution dry-docking, larger repairs, classification surveys (ABS, LRS, DNV), regulatory surveys (USCG), equipment upgrades and emergency repairs.

-Actively develop work specifications for voyage / emergency repairs and services from contractors

-Actively coordinating with terminals, vendors and other functions in order to service the vessel with timely attention and efficiency

-Address Stevedore Damages and their close out.

-Conduct performance appraisals for Masters and Chief Engineers serving onboard vessels under responsibility

-Supervise utilization of Ship Manager (asset management operating system) processes and functionalities

-

Show More

We are looking for