Advance Notice of First-Quarter Financial Results for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.
<![CDATA[Houston, April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 3rd at 8:30am CT to discuss 2018 first-quarter financial results. Shell Midstream Partners’ participants will be Kevin Nichols, president and chief executive officer and Shawn Carsten, chief financial officer.]]>
