MSHS Group makes Brazilian acquisition

APRIL 19, 2018 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, headquartered Motor-Services Hugo Stamp, Inc. (MSHS) has acquired a majority stake in Brazil's PP Engenharia Ltda. (PPE) which will now operate as MSHS Brasil Engenharia Ltda.

The company will be privately held and operated under the MSHS Group. Are Friesecke President and CEO, stated, "MSHS continues its growth in further market and regional diversity with the inclusion of the dynamic PPE team, to provide customer excellence through our unique services portfolio."

The MSHS Group overall is a leader force in providing the maritime, oil & gas and power generation industries with engine services, turbocharger services, onsite machining, automation and controls, supply chain, engines, filtration systems, compressors and deck machinery.

In addition to Motor-Services Hugo Stamp, Inc., the group includes Governor Control Systems, Inc., MSHS Metalock Engineering USA, Parker Yacht Management, Inc., Advanced Bonded & Customs Services, Inc. and now MSHS Brasil Engenharia Ltda.

"The addition of Brazil office is another step in developing a full-service presence for our clients in the Americas," Alberto Cordero, Sales Director MSHS. noted. "Given the vibrant Brazil market and its sustained activity, we will deliver some sensational 'Best of market' results for our clients," he said.

MSHS, has current locations in Washington State, New Orleans and headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. These services will now be extended to Brazil via MSHS Brasil Engenharia Ltda.