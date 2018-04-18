Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/18/1480950/0/en/Norwegian-Cruise-Line-Holdings-Ltd-Announces-1-Billion-Share-Repurchase-Program.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program
<![CDATA[MIAMI, April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a three-year, $1 billion share repurchase program. The Company may repurchase its ordinary shares from time to time, in amounts, at prices and at such times as it deems appropriate, subject to market conditions and other considerations. The Company may make repurchases in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, in accelerated repurchase programs or in structured share repurchase programs, and any repurchases may be made pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans. The program will be conducted in compliance with applicable legal requirements and will be subject to market conditions and other factors.]]>
