Christening marks another world first for Desgagnés

APRIL 18, 2018 — Quebec's Groupe Desgagnés Inc. yesterday christened the M/T Mia Desgagnés, the world's first Polar Class 7 dual-fuel oil/chemical tanker.

"Desgagnés is very proud to have achieved another world first in only a few short months," said president and CEO, Louis-Marie Beaulieu, recalling that last May, Desgagnés named the M/T Damia Desgagnés, the very first dual-fuel asphalt-bitumen-chemical tanker (see earlier story).

The Mia Desgagnés represents an investment of over $50 million, including nearly $9 million for the addition of dual-fuel/LNG propulsion. The Quebec government made a contribution of $700,000 to the cost under its program to improve transportation efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions (PETMAF).

Like the Damia Desgagnés, the Mia Desgagnés was built at Besiktas shipyard in Turkey using an original concept and specifications developed by Desgagnés and was originally planned to be an asphalt-bitumen twin of the Damia.

The Mia Desgagnés has several sustainable development certifications, including "CLEANSHIPSUPER" and "GREEN PASSPORT," but what sets her apart is her ability to run on on any of three types of fuel: heavy fuel oil, marine diesel oil or liquefied natural gas (LNG).

With a deadweight capacity of nearly 15,000 tons and tanks with a capacity exceeding 17,000 cu.m, the Mia Desgagnés is suitable for transporting refined petroleum products or chemicals.

The ship's double hull and Polar 7 certification guarantees her ability to navigate in ice.

She is equipped with a variable pitch propeller as well as bow and stern thrusters providing ecellent maneuverability and an optimal level of safety. Her generators' power output of over 3 megawatts allows her, through her generator/motor integrated in the propulsion shaft, to reach a cruising speed of up to 7 knots without using the main engine.

MACHINERY

1 x Wärtsilä 5RT-Flex 50DF, 5,450 kW, 110 rpm

1 x Auxiliary Generator, 1,665 kW, 1,200 rpm

2 x Auxiliary Generators of 1,110 kW each, 1,200 rpm

1 x Emergency Generator, 300 kW

1 x Shaft Alternator/E-motor, 1,450 kW (TPO/PTI – ASP mode)

1 x Variable Pitch Propeller, 4 blades, 5,200 mm dia.

1 x Bow Thruster, 750 kW & 1 x Stern Thruster, 550 kW

2 x Thermal Oil Heater, 3,000 kW each