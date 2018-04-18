Next gen LNG carrier named in Nagasaki

APRIL 18, 2018 — Named Diamond Gas Orchid in a ceremony held today at the Nagasaki Shipyard of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, a 165,000 cu.m. next generation LNG carrier will soon be transporting U.S. LNG for the Cameron LNG project.

The vessel is owned by Diamond LNG Shipping 1 Pte. Ltd. a joint venture company co-owned by NYK and Mitsubishi Corporation that has a long-term time-charter contract with Diamond Gas International Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned Mitsubishi Corporation subsidiary located in Singapore.

The new LNG vessel is a Sayaringo STaGE next-generation LNG carrier, which has a continuous steel cover that reduces ship weight and air resistance while increasing LNG-carrying capacity.

Beneath the "pea pod" cover, are apple-shaped cargo tanks, whose upper semi-spheres are larger than the lower semi-spheres. The name "Sayaringo" is derived from the Japanese words "saya" (pea) and "ringo" (apple).

In addition, the ship is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system named STaGE (Steam Turbine and Gas Engines), a highly efficient reheating steam-type marine turbine, and a dual-fuel diesel engine capable of operating on both gas and oil.

Diamond Gas Orchid is the first Sayaringo STaGE vessel to have both the next-generation LNG cargo tank structure and propulsion system.

Outline of Diamond Gas Orchid