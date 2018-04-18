With 2020 sulfur cap nearing, ExxonMobil to roll-out compliant fuels

APRIL 18, 2018 — The clock is ticking on IMO’s 0.5% Global Sulfur Cap, and one of the big concerns for ship operators is the availability of compliant fuel. ExxonMobil today announced that it will supply fuels that comply with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 0.5% sulfur cap in ports in Northwest Europe, the Mediterranean and Singapore. Additional locations will be announced throughout 2018, says ExxonMobil.

“Our new suite of compliant fuels will include residual and distillate grades,” says Luca Volta, Marine Fuels Venture Manager, ExxonMobil. “We are at a very advanced stage in the development of these fuels, therefore making us well positioned to help customers meet the reduced sulfur limit ahead of the IMO’s 2020 implementation date,” says Volta.

“Close collaboration with our global manufacturing, research and development teams is crucial to this process. This integrated approach has helped us to develop fuels that not only meet the ISO 8217-2017 specification, but also ensures our customers get the high quality and compliant options they need through our stringent testing protocols and fit-for-use assessments,” says Volta.

ExxonMobil’s IMO-compliant fuels are being formulated using proprietary patented technology that can help identify potential compatibility issues during the development process.

“We have developed proprietary methods for determining the compatibility of various grades of fuels as well as methods for modifying fuel composition to improve quality, stability and compatibility,” says Mike Noorman, Head of Fuels Technology, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering.

“Our patented technology is helping us to develop products that address the potential hazards vessel operators could face when mixing fuels,” says Volta.

Vessel operators will continue to have to use lubricants specifically designed to work with the fuels they have on-board to ensure that the correct level of protection is provided. ExxonMobil reports it is developing a new range of marine lubricants specifically designed for 0.5% sulfur compliant fuels.