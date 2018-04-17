Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/17/1480523/0/en/Scorpio-Bulkers-Inc-Announces-the-Refinancing-of-an-Ultramax-Vessel.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Refinancing of an Ultramax Vessel
<![CDATA[MONACO, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) (“Scorpio Bulkers,” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has entered into a financing transaction in respect of one of the Company’s Ultramax vessels with an unaffiliated third party in Japan.]]>
