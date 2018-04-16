Solstad Farstad sheds AHTS quartet

APRIL 16, 2018 — Solstad Farstad ASA reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Deep Sea Supply Shipowning AS, has sold the 6,800 bhp AHTS Sea Badger, delivered in 2011 by India's ABG Shipyard. Delivery of the vessel to the new owner took place on Friday April 13, 2018.

Solstad Farstad reports that Deep Sea Supply Shipowning has now also delivered three sister ABG shipyard AHTS vessels — Sea Fox, Sea Vixen and Sea Stoat – to the new owner Brazilian Navy, under the terms of an agreement announced in September 2017.