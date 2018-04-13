Read source: http://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/04/13/1471487/0/en/PHOTO-RELEASE-Huntington-Ingalls-Industries-Announces-New-Vice-President-And-Chief-Counsel-of-Newport-News-Shipbuilding-Division.html?f=22&fvtc=5&fvtv=32646003
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Division
<![CDATA[NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Jon Arena has been named vice president and chief counsel of HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division. He will succeed Jim Gildea, who retired on April 1.]]>
