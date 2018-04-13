Vigor strengthens its leadership team

APRIL 13, 2018 — Two well-known maritime industry figures have joined the Vigor team. Bill Blount and Richard McCreary together bring more than sixty-five years' experience to Vigor along with impressive track records of achievement.

Mr. McCreary has a long and rich history in shipbuilding and ship repair. A graduate of the University of Michigan in Naval Architecture/Marine Engineering, he was Executive VP for VT Halter in Mississippi for five years, CEO of Marinette Marine from 2005 to 2011, and recently finished a six year tour with BAE Systems in Alabama. At Vigor Mr. McCreary will bring his strategic insight to the role of VP of Business Development, leading Vigor's diverse and growing government programs in ship repair and fabrication.

Mr. Blount's twenty-six years of maritime leadership include serving as the Commercial Manager and later CEO of Donald L. Blount and Associates. After negotiating the sale of DLBA to Gibbs and Cox, he has served there as Vice President for the past two years. Mr. Blount joins Vigor as the Manager of International Business Development for the company's growing portfolio of high performance military craft and specialized aluminum patrol boats.

"We're excited to welcome these two amazing professionals to the Vigor family," said Frank Foti, Vigor CEO. "Their industry knowledge, relationships and proactive efforts will play an important role in helping us achieve our business expansion goals."