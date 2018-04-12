MMT Sweden extends charter of Simon Møkster MPSV

APRIL 12, 2018 — High-resolution marine survey specialist MMT Sweden AB has extended its contract with Simon Møkster Shipping AS for the DP2 multipurpose support vessel Stril Explorer for a further 18 months.

MMT has operated Stril Explorer since April 2014, equipped with the latest subsea survey technology and is very suitable for launch and recovery operations with Surveyor Interceptor ROV (SROV), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV's), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV's) and geotechnical equipment. Stril Explorer has been part of project for MMT's clients such as Nord Stream Pipelines and Nord Stream 2 and will be operatsed by MMT during 2018 and 2019.

Delivered by Norwegian shipbuilder Westcon in 2010, Sril Explorer is a state of the art multi purpose support vessel (MPSV), measuring 76.4 m x 16.2 m. It is classed DNV +1A1, General cargo carrier, E0, HELDK - S, DYNPOS AUTR