India's Goa Shipyard to manufacture MTU Series 8000 engines

APRIL 12, 2018 — Rolls-Royce and India's Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) have agreed to cooperate on the local manufacturing of MTU Series 8000 engines in India. Under the agreement, which was signed today at India's leading defense trade show Defexpo, the companies will assemble 16-cylinder and 20-cylinder MTU Series 8000 engines at GSL's new facility in Goa.

The agreement includes transfer of MTU technology related to local sourcing of engine components, engine assembly, testing, painting and major overhauls.

MTU Series 8000 engines are the largest and most powerful MTU diesel engines with a power output of up to 10 MW. They are fitted onboard all Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) recently constructed or currently under construction in India. This includes eleven Coast Guard OPVs on order at GSL (six completed and five under construction), five Naval OPVs under construction at Reliance Defence Engineering and seven Coast Guard OPVs by L&T.

"For some time we have been on the lookout for acquiring such technology of marine propulsion engines and we are thankful to our partners Rolls-Royce and MTU Friedrichshafen for choosing us as collaborator," said RAdm (Retd) Shekhar Mital, NM, Chairman & Managing Director of GSL.

Praveen Mohan, Director & CEO, MTU India, said: "The agreement with GSL to manufacture MTU's most-advanced Series 8000 engines in India is a significant milestone and further reinforces our commitment to 'Make in India.' We have been working with the Indian defense sector for several decades and our well-proven MTU engines propel and power many vessels of both the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy. We are committed to collaborating with our stakeholders to help support the country's vision of indigenisation and self-reliance."





