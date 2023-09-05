Revolutionizing Marine Deck Coatings: NCP’s SiloxoGrip Polysiloxane Nonskid Coatings

Sponsored Content: Every dollar saved makes a difference in the commercial marine industry. This is especially crucial for nonskid surfaces in critical areas like decks, piers, and docks. Consider NCP’s SiloxoGrip: it isn’t just about performance, it’s about ensuring safety in high-demand scenarios.

NCP Coating’s innovative nonskid coating solution, SiloxoGrip, is a revolutionary polysiloxane coating that enhances safety and performance. Because of its durability, product longevity is associated with drastically reducing the costs associated with annual repairs, replacements and maintenance.

Formulated with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory for the most demanding environments, SiloxoGrip nonskid topcoat’s endurance surpasses that of traditional epoxy resins and adhesive nonskid tapes, lasting more than three times longer. SiloxoGrip complies with U.S. Naval specifications, guaranteeing quality and reliability.

Maintaining the pristine finish, durability and true pigment of deck coatings is a challenge NCP Coatings’ SiloxoGrip has mastered. Even in extreme weather conditions, this polysiloxane coating remains resolute against product breakdown. Its ability to withstand heavy traffic over years, even in the harshest environments known to man, is a testament to its exceptional durability.

Helping to create a better working environment for personnel and electronics, SiloxoGrip is engineered for Low Solar Absorption (LSA). With lowered surface temperatures that include increased weather resistance, SiloxoGrip actually helps minimize air conditioning loads and operational costs.

The proof is in the visual: inspection photos show SiloxoGrip holding its ground years after application, while neighboring traditional epoxy coatings fade into mediocrity. SiloxoGrip’s aesthetic longevity is a direct result of its advanced technology.

SiloxoGrip excels in practicality, too, with its user-friendly application: your vessels can return to service quicker. Application flexibility is a defining feature of SiloxoGrip.

Whether applied through spraying or rolling, its aggressive profile repels motor oil, gasoline and diesel fuel. Rigorous testing over time demonstrates that SiloxoGrip outperforms traditional epoxy coatings in both wear resistance and Coefficient of Friction (COF).

Elevating the marine industry’s standards, SiloxoGrip isn’t just a coating. It’s a testament to progress. Incorporating SiloxoGrip into outdoor surface rehabilitation plans means embracing not only cutting-edge technology but also environmental consciousness, as its low VOC content aligns with sustainability goals.

Having proven its mettle on the decks of carriers and submarines, SiloxoGrip solidifies its position as the go-to solution for polysiloxane nonskid technology. The future of marine deck coatings has arrived, and it’s SiloxoGrip, a name synonymous with durability, safety and cost-effectiveness.