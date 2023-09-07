All American Marine – Your design and build solution

Sponsored Content: All American Marine understands that each of our customers’ operational needs is

unique, and no single design fits every operator’s mission. This is why AAM, with its naval architect, Teknicraft Design, focuses on the design and customization of each vessel before manufacturing and then throughout the build process to ensure that thecustomers’ expectations are achieved and often exceeded.

In the boat-building industry, builders can often be put into an adversarial position with the vessel designer. A client may think, “Oh, I can buy a set of plans from a designer, shop those plans for several

builders, and get a great price.” They don’t realize that those initial plans do not represent all the information a builder needs to construct the vessel. An off-the-shelf vessel doesn’t lend itself to stretching and tweaks to accommodate the specific mission as a custom vessel would.

Our relationship with Teknicraft since 1999 has benefited our process and, most importantly, our operators. Our holistic approach puts all those services metaphorically under one roof. This exclusive relationship is uncommon in shipbuilding, as the designer and builder typically operate as separate entities. We work hand in hand with Teknicraft as a single team on every detail of the mission of each

vessel before production to ensure the most fuel-efficient, lowest wake energy, and best-performing vessel in its class.

All American Marine is at the forefront of aluminum vessel design and manufacturing. Our team is committed to guiding you through each step of the process and delivering a vessel that is truly unique to its specific application and at a great value. This has been proven time and time again with passenger vessels and workboats built for private and public entities across North America.

When considering alternative propulsion methods for your next vessel, such as hybrid electric

or hydrogen fuel cell, having a designer and builder familiar with the actual cost and benefits of each type of system is essential, and understanding the regulatory requirements and the true performance factors will be critical to any successful build.



Our cohesive team is our secret to adding value and building the best boats for our operators. And most importantly, on time and on budget. With a proven track record of repeat customers, vessels still working decades after customer delivery, and beingchosen as the go-to builder from operators across North America, All American Marine is dedicated to being on the leading edge of vessel design and manufacturing.

We are a leading builder of hybrid-electric vessels in the US and recently launched the first

hydrogen-fuel-cell passenger vessel in the world. Customers come to us to provide them with an honest conversation on building the best vessels for their needs and guiding them every step of the way. We manufacture our vessels at a fair price because that’s what it takes to build quality vessels that last and outperform all the rest.