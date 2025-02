TTB 2025: Navigating new employment law changes in the Trump era Written by Heather Ervin









Kathlyn Perez, founder of New Orleans-based Perez Law LLC, will deliver a comprehensive presentation on the evolving landscape of federal employment law at Marine Log’s TTB 2025 conference in Mobile, Ala., on March 25-26. In light of the recent changes in the priorities of the Trump administration, this session will provide crucial insights for federal contractors and maritime businesses on how to adapt and stay compliant with the latest regulatory shifts.

Perez will start by discussing the significant changes in federal employment law, particularly focusing on the recent executive orders that have reshaped affirmative action, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and workforce policies.

A major point of focus will be the January 21, 2025, executive order titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” which rescinded Executive Order 11246. This executive order, originally established in 1965, had prohibited federal contractors from discriminating based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and national origin, while also mandating affirmative action programs. The recent revocation of this order removes the requirement for federal contractors to implement such programs, prompting an immediate need for businesses to review and adjust their employment policies accordingly.

Further, the presentation will explore the broader impact of this move, particularly the elimination of DEI programs within federal agencies and among federal contractors. This change seeks to promote merit-based employment decisions but could lead to significant shifts in workplace diversity initiatives. Perez will guide attendees through assessing their current DEI initiatives, ensuring compliance with the new regulations, and considering the potential impact on workplace culture and employee relations.

Additionally, Perez will provide an analysis of how these regulatory changes will affect federal contractors and maritime businesses, specifically regarding compliance and operational strategies. With the discontinuation of affirmative action and DEI requirements, businesses must find new ways to adapt to these changes and minimize risks to their operations.

Finally, the presentation will offer practical solutions for managing employment risks. Perez will discuss strategies, such as conducting policy reviews, ensuring compliance across various jurisdictions, and effectively communicating these changes to employees. By addressing these aspects, businesses can avoid potential legal challenges while maintaining a positive workplace environment.

ABOUT TTB 2025

The conference’s focus will be on “Charting a Course for Operational Excellence” through a combination of innovative strategies and proven best practices aimed at optimizing operations across the board. As the maritime industry continues to evolve, staying ahead of technological advancements and regulatory changes is key to remaining competitive. TTB 2025 will provide an in-depth look at the latest trends and technologies that are transforming the tug, towboat, and barge market. Attendees will gain valuable insights into new solutions designed to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in operations.

In addition to American Waterways Operators being the event’s premiere association sponsor, SNAME is the event’s association supporter.

One of the key draws of TTB 2025 is the opportunity to explore cutting-edge innovations that are shaping the future of the industry. Attendees will learn about groundbreaking advancements, such as Crowley’s LNG barge, a game-changing innovation that is paving the way for more sustainable and efficient barge operations. This, along with other cutting-edge technologies, will be on display and discussed in-depth, offering practical insights into how these advancements can be implemented to improve operational performance.

In addition to technological innovation, the conference will delve into strategies for navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. With ongoing changes to the Jones Act and other maritime regulations, it’s essential for businesses to stay ahead of compliance requirements and adapt to new challenges. TTB 2025 will offer expert-led sessions on how to successfully navigate these regulatory shifts and maintain operational efficiency in an increasingly complex environment. The conference will also explore workforce challenges, offering strategies to address labor shortages and attract the skilled professionals necessary for the industry’s continued success.

For businesses looking to position themselves for long-term growth, TTB 2025 will provide the tools and resources needed to streamline operations and enhance productivity. With a focus on practical, actionable solutions, the conference will help attendees develop strategies for success that can be implemented across their organizations. Whether looking to improve existing processes or adopt new technologies, TTB 2025 offers the perfect platform for achieving operational excellence.

Top 5 Reasons to Attend TTB 2025:

Explore Cutting-Edge Innovations: Learn about Crowley’s groundbreaking LNG barge and other industry advancements shaping the future of tug, towboat, and barge operations. Navigate Regulatory and Workforce Challenges: Explore strategies for adapting to changes in the Jones Act and overcoming employment challenges in an evolving maritime regulatory environment. Get Insights Tailored to the U.S. Tug, Towboat, and Barge Industry: Experience a program that is designed exclusively for this vital maritime sector. Position Your Business for Success: Access the tools and connections needed to streamline operations and achieve long-term growth. Connect with Industry Leaders: Build relationships with top professionals and decision-makers to strengthen your network.

TTB 2025 sponsorship packages offer tabletop exhibits, branded sessions, lead generation, custom email deployments and more. For more information, contact David Harkey O: 212.620.7223 / M: 973.563.0109 / dharkey@sbpub.com.

