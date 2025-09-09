Glosten CEO to open Marine Log’s FERRIES 2025

Marine Log’s 38th annual FERRIES Conference will open on November 4 with Morgan Fanberg, P.E., president and CEO of naval architecture firm Glosten, as the first speaker. The conference is being held in Jersey City, N.J., across from Lower Manhattan. Fanberg will set the stage with “The Future Ferry – Technology, Operations and the Passenger Experience,” a look at how emerging technologies, evolving infrastructure needs, and passenger expectations are reshaping the ferry industry.

Fanberg’s presentation will explore future fuels, electrification, propulsion efficiency, automation, composites and passenger comfort, while also examining operational realities such as regulatory pressure, new routes, and shipyard capacity.

The two-day conference (November 4-5) will bring together operators, shipyards, designers, suppliers and policymakers for case studies, technical sessions and networking focused on the fast-growing ferry market.

Day One highlights include:

“Pioneering Sustainability: 16 Years with America’s First Hybrid Passenger Vessel” with Capt. Ryan O’Rourke of Rivers of Steel and Ryan Bishop of Siemens Energy.

“Behind the Build: The Critical Role of Shipyards in Advancing Modern Ferry Technologies” with Lacey Greene of Nichols Brothers Boat Builders.

“From Concept to Contract: Real-World Zero-Emission Ferry Deployment” with Seamus Murphy of San Francisco Bay Ferry/WETA.

“Hydrogen on the Hudson: SWITCH’s Next Leap in Zero-Emission Ferry Design” with Pace Ralli of SWITCH Maritime.

“Modernizing Ferry Terminals” with Robert B. Davis of Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority and Andy Bennet of KPFF.

“Innovations in Emergency Evacuation Procedures” with Whitney Mantooth of ABS.

“Lessons Learned: Auckland Electric Ferries Are on the Water” with Michael Eaglen of EV Maritime.

“Stormier Waters Ahead: What Ferry Operators Need to Know About Shifting Weather” with Roberta Weisbrod of the Worldwide Ferry Safety Association.

A cybersecurity panel moderated by Sabrina Brigance of Hylant, featuring leaders from San Juan Clipper, Bald Head Island Transportation, Hornblower Group, Anchor Operating System, and Hylant.

Day One will conclude with a cocktail reception sponsored by FareHarbor.

Day Two will feature:

“Beyond the Dock: How Community Engagement Drives Ferry Success,” moderated by Jeffrey Brault of Hornblower Group with panelists from City Ferry, Boston Harbor City Cruises, and New Orleans Regional Transit Authority.

An Innovation Spotlight with Nasi Peretz of Anchor Operating System.

“From Vision to Voyage: Funding America’s Ferries,” with a speaker to be announced.

“An Update on the M/V Harbor Charger,” moderated by KPFF’s Andy Bennet with representatives from NY Waterway, EBDG, Conrad, and Siemens Energy.

A technical tour of the M/V Harbor Charger and Governors Island will close out the program.

In addition to sessions, FERRIES 2025 will provide extensive networking opportunities and an exhibit area for suppliers and service providers. Topics throughout the agenda will include zero-emission propulsion, shipyard capacity, safety, cybersecurity, funding strategies and community engagement. Returning this year as the event’s official association sponsor is SNAME.

Top Reasons to Attend FERRIES 2025

Discover real-world case studies from innovative ferry projects across the globe;

Explore cutting-edge technologies, including hybrid, hydrogen, and electric propulsion;

Learn how to fund, launch, and scale next-generation ferry operations;

Connect with leaders in ferry operations, design, construction, and policy; and

Stay ahead of evolving regulations, cybersecurity threats, and safety requirements.

