USACE Memphis lowers flood fight activation levels in two areas Written by Nick Blenkey









The Memphis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), has lowered its flood fight activation level to Phase I in the Cairo, Missouri, and Reelfoot-Obion Areas due to falling Mississippi River levels.

At the Phase I flood fight activation level, a reduced number of Corps of Engineers personnel will remain deployed in the field and monitor all federal flood control works including levees, flood walls and pumping stations.

In Phase I, the Corps of Engineers will continue to monitor river levels and will respond as necessary should river levels again rise above Corps activation stages.

The Corps says that citizens are encouraged to stay in touch with local authorities and to monitor river levels during the traditional high water season.

Citizens can stay connected by downloading the USACE Memphis App on smartphone devices. Using the app, citizens can monitor river levels, mobilization stages, view river maps, and submit photos of high water levels using the emergency operations option.